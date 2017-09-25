Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Signs ELC
Anderson-Dolan secured a three-year, entry-level deal with Los Angeles on Monday.
Anderson-Dolan impressed last year with WHL Spokane, as he racked up 76 points in 72 outings for the Chiefs. The 18-year-old will likely spend at least the 2017-18 campaign in juniors, but could be worth taking a look at in deeper keeper formats given his offensive talent and commitment to playing two-way hockey.
