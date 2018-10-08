Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Skates in NHL
Anderson-Dolan got 7:26 of ice time Sunday in a 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
This was his first taste of NHL action in his career at just under a month past his 19th birthday. Clearly, the Kings are high on his abilities to have him skating at the NHL level so soon, and he's worth grabbing in dynasty leagues if possible. In redraft leagues, he's likely still a ways away from being a reliable contributor, but he's worth keeping an eye on in case he moves up the timetable.
