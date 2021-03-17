Anderson-Dolan (undisclosed) was on the ice in a non-contact jersey for Wednesday's morning skate, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

It's safe to assume Anderosn-Dolan won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Blues, but if he's able to start taking contact Thursday, he could be an option for Friday's game versus Vegas. The 21-year-old forward has racked up three goals and five points in six games this campaign.