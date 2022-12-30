Anderson-Dolan logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Anderson-Dolan ended a four-game point drought in the first period when he set up Gabriel Vilardi on the opening goal. JAD has played mainly in a bottom-six role this year, and he doesn't have a lot of offense to show for it. The 23-year-old forward has six points, 27 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-1 rating through 24 outings.