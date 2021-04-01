Anderson-Dolan scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Anderson-Dolan capitalized on a rebound generated from an Andreas Athanasiou shot in the second period. The 21-year-old Anderson-Dolan snapped a five-game point drought with his tally. The Alberta native has been solid in a middle-six role this year, producing eight points in 13 contests, although there may be ups and downs for the rookie.