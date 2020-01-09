Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Summoned to The Show
The Kings recalled Anderson-Dolan from AHL Ontario on Thusday.
Anderson-Dolan has been decent in the minors this season, notching 19 points in 36 games. The 2017 second-round pick could make his season debut with the Kings as soon as Thursday against the Golden Knights.
