Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Ushered to minors
The Kings reassigned Anderson-Dolan to AHL Ontario on Sunday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 20-year-old forward has seen action in just four games with the big club this year, going pointless while averaging 10:16 of ice time. Anderson-Dolan will get more ice time with the Kings heading into the All-Star break, and he has 19 points in 36 AHL games this campaign.
