Anderson-Dolan has served as a healthy scratch in each of the Kings' last 10 games.

Anderson-Dolan wasn't getting much work even when he was in the lineup, averaging just 10:40 of ice time in 2022-23. LA's forward group is fairly healthy with Kevin Fiala (lower body) being the lone exception, and the Kings are 8-0-2 over their last 10 games, so they haven't had much cause to tinker with their lineup. LA is set to play Saturday and Sunday against Winnipeg and St. Louis, respectively, so perhaps Anderson-Dolan will get an opportunity in one of those back-to-back contests. When he's played, the 23-year-old has provided seven goals, 12 points, 53 shots and 54 hits in 43 appearances this season.