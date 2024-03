Anderson-Dolan was placed on waivers Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Anderson-Dolan has a goal, four points, 53 hits and 21 blocks in 30 contests with the Kings this season. If Anderson-Dolan clears waivers, LA will have the option to reassign him to AHL Ontario, but the Kings might be simply waiving him to create more roster options ahead of the trade deadline.