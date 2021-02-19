Head coach Todd McLellan said Friday that Anderson-Dolan (undisclosed) won't return on the road trip, which ends Feb. 27, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

The Kings don't play at home next until March 3, so that is Anderson-Dolan's earliest return date for now. The 21-year-old got out to a strong start to the year, recording three goals, two assists and 12 hits over the first six games. Anderson-Dolan likely earned a spot on the third line once he's back in action.