Berube signed a professional tryout with the Kings on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Berube spent 2022-23 in the Panthers' organization, posting a 3.22 GAA and an .885 save percentage over 19 appearances with AHL Charlotte. He's unlikely to crack the Kings' Opening Night roster, as Cam Talbot and Pheonix Copley are in place to compete for starts as a goaltending tandem this year, and the Kings also signed David Rittich for depth purposes in free agency.