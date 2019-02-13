Kings' Jeff Carter: Absence likely to continue

Carter (lower body) is not expected to play in Thursday's game against the visiting Canucks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Carter was able to skate on his own before practice, but got off before the rest of the team came on per Rosen. The 34-year-old will have his status monitored daily, but his absence seems likely to extend into next week. Adrian Kempe has stepped up for the Kings, currently riding a five-game point streak, so consider him as a filler for Carter.