Kings' Jeff Carter: Adds helper on Sunday
Carter had an assist during Sunday's 5-2 win over Edmonton.
Carter set up one of his side's five goals, ending the game with one point and one shot on goal. It was the eighth assist of the year for the center as he now has 12 points in 23 games played.
