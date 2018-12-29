Kings' Jeff Carter: Back in action
Carter (upper body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Vegas.
Carter missed Thursday's game against Arizona due to an upper-body injury, but he was never expected to be sidelined long term. The veteran pivot will return to his usual top-six role, skating with Adrian Kempe and Tyler Toffoli on the Kings' second line against the Golden Knights.
