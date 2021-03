Carter produced an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Carter assisted on Andreas Athanasiou's third-period insurance marker. After a hot start to the year, Carter has cooled off. He has two goals and an assist in his last eight games, but he has a five-game point streak prior to this recent tough run. The 36-year-old is up to 14 points, 73 shots, 21 hits and a minus-4 rating through 25 outings.