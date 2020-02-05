Carter scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

The 35-year-old gave the Kings a 2-1 lead midway through the third period, but Carter's efforts quickly got overshadowed by Alex Ovechkin, who recorded a natural hat trick to erase the deficit. Carter's production has been feast or famine, and mostly the latter, in recent weeks -- he has three multi-point performances, but 11 goose eggs, in 15 games since Christmas.