Carter has been cleared to take contact, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Carter underwent core muscle surgery in mid-June but appears to be making significant progress ahead of the season. The veteran is expected to be ready for the start of the campaign, per the report following the initial procedure, and the latest update seems to follow that trend. Carter is preparing to embark on his 17th NHL campaign but hasn't topped the 33-point mark over the last three seasons and it seems unlikely he will bust out of that trend as he continues to age.