Carter (lower body) is still working on his recovery during the league's shutdown, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Carter hasn't appeared in an NHL game since Feb. 18, missing the club's previous 10 contests prior to the hiatus. Prior to getting hurt, the Ontario native notched 10 goals, 27 helpers and 182 shots while averaging just 16:56 of ice time, the lowest of his NHL career. With two years left on his contract, the 35-year-old could be a candidate for NHL Seattle if the Kings opt to expose him in the expansion draft.