Carter posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Carter set up Jaret Anderson-Dolan for the opening tally just 3:26 into the game. After going five games in a row without a point, Carter has a goal and an assist in his last two outings. The veteran forward is up to eight points, 42 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-5 rating through 14 appearances. With some power-play time and top-six usage, Carter should carry fantasy appeal in deeper formats.