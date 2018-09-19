Kings' Jeff Carter: Converts two goals

Carter produced both goals for the Kings in their 4-2 split-squad road loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday. His third-period tally took place with the man advantage.

Carter's surgically repaired ankle does not seem to be bothering him all that much, as skated for 21:31 of ice time in this one. In fact, that was more ice time than any other forward had logged between the two Pacific Division teams.

