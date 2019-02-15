Kings' Jeff Carter: Could play Saturday
Carter (lower body) might be available for Saturday's clash with Boston, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Carter has missed the previous five games due to his lower-body issue, but could be ready to rejoin the lineup. Prior to getting hurt, the center was bogged down in a five-game goal drought, during which he managed just one assist, 10 shots and four hits. While the veteran certainly won't be reaching the 60-point mark this year, he could still challenge for 40 with 25 games remaining on the schedule, though he'll have to shake off any rust quickly.
