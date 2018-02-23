Kings' Jeff Carter: Doubtful for Saturday
Carter (ankle) is considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Oilers, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Carter has taken the ice for just six games of the 2017-18 campaign, totaling three assists in the limited action. The veteran forward continues to work his way back from the injury, but he will likely miss at least one more contest before rejoining the lineup. Given his current progress, the team will likely evaluate him on a game-by-game basis moving forward.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...