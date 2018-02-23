Kings' Jeff Carter: Doubtful for Saturday

Carter (ankle) is considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Oilers, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Carter has taken the ice for just six games of the 2017-18 campaign, totaling three assists in the limited action. The veteran forward continues to work his way back from the injury, but he will likely miss at least one more contest before rejoining the lineup. Given his current progress, the team will likely evaluate him on a game-by-game basis moving forward.