Kings' Jeff Carter: Downplays retirement talk
Carter said Monday that he is not retiring this offseason, Josh Cooper of The Athletic reports.
The 34-year old will be looking at his 15th NHL season next year, and is still under contract through 2021. Carter had one of his worst seasons offensively this campaign, accumulating 33 points in 76 games. Expect Carter to be back with the Kings next season, barring a trade or second thoughts on retirement.
