Carter scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Carter tallied at 17:28 of the third period in response to Tomas Nosek's lone goal for the Golden Knights. The goal ended Carter's seven-game scoring drought, during which he had only one assist. The 36-year-old has slowed down with just three points in his last 10 outings, and he has 15 points, 87 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 30 contests overall.