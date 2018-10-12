Kings' Jeff Carter: Fills scoresheet in win

Carter notched one goal on four shots and added two assists in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

After going pointless in his first three games, Carter broke out Thursday night, tallying three points in just over 15 minutes of ice time. His goal came midway through the third period and nixed any thoughts Montreal may have had about a potential comeback. He'll look to build off his impressive showing Thursday when the Kings visit Ottawa on Saturday.