Kings' Jeff Carter: Fills scoresheet in win
Carter notched one goal on four shots and added two assists in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.
After going pointless in his first three games, Carter broke out Thursday night, tallying three points in just over 15 minutes of ice time. His goal came midway through the third period and nixed any thoughts Montreal may have had about a potential comeback. He'll look to build off his impressive showing Thursday when the Kings visit Ottawa on Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...