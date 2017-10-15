Kings' Jeff Carter: Finds scoresheet in win
Carter scored his first two points of the season -- both assists -- in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Buffalo.
His first was a primary assist on Dustin Brown's power-play tally and the second came when Tanner Pearson buried an empty netter. While his slow start is no reason to seriously panic as a fantasy owner, the fact that Carter -- who has never been shy about firing the puck on net -- has just nine shots after four games is a little worrying.
