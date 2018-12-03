Kings' Jeff Carter: Fires six shots
Carter had an assist while taking six shots on goal during Sunday's 2-0 win over Carolina.
Carter assisted the Kings' second goal of the game, an empty net insurance goal in the final minute of the win. It was the ninth assist of the year for Carter, as he upped his point total to 14 in 27 games played. Carter also fired a team-high six shots in the game, but was unable to claim a goal for himself.
