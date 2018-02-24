Play

Kings' Jeff Carter: Game-time call Saturday

Carter (ankle) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Oilers, Lisa Dillman of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Carter was initially considered doubtful for Saturday's affair, but he's apparently made some progress following a night's rest. Official word on his status could come down to pregame warmups, though the team will need to activate him from injured reserve in order for him to play.

