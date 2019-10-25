Kings' Jeff Carter: Goal not enough

Carter scored his second goal of 2019-20 in a 5-2 loss to the Blues on Thursday.

The 34-year-old scored the game's opening goal. Carter began the year in a bit of a slump, finding the scoresheet just once in his first seven contests, but has recorded three points in three games. He is up to four points, two goals and two assists, in 10 contests.

