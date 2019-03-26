Kings' Jeff Carter: Has modest three-game point streak
Carter supplied a helper in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flames.
The assist came on the opening tally by defenseman Derek Forbort just 57 seconds into the game. Carter has two goals and an assist over a three-game point streak, which has seen him pick up the pace a bit in March. For the year, Carter is at 31 points (12 goals, 19 apples) in 69 appearances. He's added 152 shots and 13 of his points have come with the man advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...