Kings' Jeff Carter: Has modest three-game point streak

Carter supplied a helper in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

The assist came on the opening tally by defenseman Derek Forbort just 57 seconds into the game. Carter has two goals and an assist over a three-game point streak, which has seen him pick up the pace a bit in March. For the year, Carter is at 31 points (12 goals, 19 apples) in 69 appearances. He's added 152 shots and 13 of his points have come with the man advantage.