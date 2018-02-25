Kings' Jeff Carter: Held off scoresheet in return
Carter (ankle) returned to the lineup Saturday against Edmonton, firing four shots on goal in 17:36 of ice time.
Carter had been out of action since Oct. 18 and made his much-anticipated return in a tight loss to the Oilers. While he was held off the scoresheet, Carter looked dangerous and came close to finding twine on a few occasions. The veteran forward had put up three consecutive 60-plus point campaigns prior to 2017-18 and makes for a great fantasy play down the stretch as the Kings try to secure a playoff berth.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...