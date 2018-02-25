Kings' Jeff Carter: Held off scoresheet in return

Carter (ankle) returned to the lineup Saturday against Edmonton, firing four shots on goal in 17:36 of ice time.

Carter had been out of action since Oct. 18 and made his much-anticipated return in a tight loss to the Oilers. While he was held off the scoresheet, Carter looked dangerous and came close to finding twine on a few occasions. The veteran forward had put up three consecutive 60-plus point campaigns prior to 2017-18 and makes for a great fantasy play down the stretch as the Kings try to secure a playoff berth.