Carter scored a goal on a team-leading six shots in Sunday's 4-2 win versus Detroit.

Carter opened the scoring in the first period with his 10th goal of the season, giving him a modest three-game point streak. His six shots on goal also equaled his season high. The 34-year-old isn't the point producer he once was and has 15 points in 35 games this season.

