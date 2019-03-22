Kings' Jeff Carter: Ices win with empty-net goal

Carter supplied the last goal of a 4-2 win over the Sharks on Thursday.

Carter's empty-net goal capped a three-goal third period for the Kings to rally to the win. Carter has 11 goals and 29 points in 67 games this season, a far cry from the 60 points he used to put up year in and year out when healthy. He also carries a minus-21 rating this season. Carter rounded out his stat line with two hits and three shots Thursday.