Carter scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Carter assisted on both of Martin Frk's goals in the third period, then scored one of his own 1:31 into overtime. The three-point game gave Carter 20 points in 40 outings this season. He's added 128 shots on goal and 30 PIM. The 34-year-old is on pace to reach 40 points for the first time since 2016-17.