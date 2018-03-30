Kings' Jeff Carter: Leads way with hat trick

Carter had a hat trick and fired five shots on goal in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.

Carter has now scored in three straight games to help the Kings remain in a playoff spot. The sniper is up to 20 points in 23 games on the season and remains an elite fantasy option. Carter has scored six of his 13 goals with the man advantage and is an automatic roll whenever the Kings are in action.

