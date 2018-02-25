Kings' Jeff Carter: Lifted from IR, ready for Saturday's game
Carter (ankle) has been activated from injured reserve and will suit up for Saturday's matchup with the Oilers.
Carter hasn't played a game since Oct. 18, but he notched three assists and 13 shots on goal in the first six contests. The 33-year-old winger entered this season with three consecutive 60-point campaigns, so the Kings are hoping he will help spark their 19th-ranked offense (2.8 goals per game) while they make a playoff run.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...