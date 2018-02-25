Kings' Jeff Carter: Lifted from IR, ready for Saturday's game

Carter (ankle) has been activated from injured reserve and will suit up for Saturday's matchup with the Oilers.

Carter hasn't played a game since Oct. 18, but he notched three assists and 13 shots on goal in the first six contests. The 33-year-old winger entered this season with three consecutive 60-point campaigns, so the Kings are hoping he will help spark their 19th-ranked offense (2.8 goals per game) while they make a playoff run.