Carter scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Carter's man-advantage tally in the second period would ultimately stand as the game-winning goal as well. It's his fourth game-winner of the season. Carter has eight scores and 12 points in 25 games this year -- he's on pace for his first 20-goal campaign since 2016-17.