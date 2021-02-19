Carter scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Carter gave the Kings a 2-0 lead with his tally at 11:50 of the first period. The 36-year-old now has a three-game point streak, with two goals and an assist in that span. Carter is up to nine points, 45 shots and a minus-5 rating through 15 appearances. He may be a bit streaky at this point in his career, but he's seeing top-six minutes and a decent share of power-play time, so he can be expected to get prime scoring chances.