Kings' Jeff Carter: Likely done for night with lower-body injury
Carter suffered a lower-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Canadiens and isn't expected to return, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
The exact nature of Carter's injury remains unclear, but the issue will shallow the Kings' forward ranks a bit for the remainder of Wednesday's tilt. Assuming he's unable to rejoin the action, his next opportunity to play arrives Saturday against the Blue Jackets. If he remains sidelined, Los Angeles will likely be forced to shuffle its power-play and even strength lines, with Nic Down potentially drawing in.
More News
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Finds scoresheet in win•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Will be protected from expansion draft•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Trio of helpers too little, too late for season•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Nets 31st goal against Washington•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Records Gordie Howe hat trick in win•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Definition of clutch•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...