Kings' Jeff Carter: Likely done for night with lower-body injury

Carter suffered a lower-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Canadiens and isn't expected to return, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

The exact nature of Carter's injury remains unclear, but the issue will shallow the Kings' forward ranks a bit for the remainder of Wednesday's tilt. Assuming he's unable to rejoin the action, his next opportunity to play arrives Saturday against the Blue Jackets. If he remains sidelined, Los Angeles will likely be forced to shuffle its power-play and even strength lines, with Nic Down potentially drawing in.