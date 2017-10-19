Kings' Jeff Carter: May be held out 'multiple weeks'
Carter (lower body) could miss multiple weeks with the injury that he sustained in Wednesday night's contest against the Canadiens, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
A prolific points machine who generates consistent offense year-to-year, Carter's prognosis suggests that he could wind up on injured reserve, but we'll wait for the team to officially make that call. Nick Dowd has been serving as the spare forward for the royal club, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get more rink run in Carter's absence.
More News
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Likely done for night with lower-body injury•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Finds scoresheet in win•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Will be protected from expansion draft•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Trio of helpers too little, too late for season•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Nets 31st goal against Washington•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Records Gordie Howe hat trick in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...