Kings' Jeff Carter: May be held out 'multiple weeks'

Carter (lower body) could miss multiple weeks with the injury that he sustained in Wednesday night's contest against the Canadiens, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

A prolific points machine who generates consistent offense year-to-year, Carter's prognosis suggests that he could wind up on injured reserve, but we'll wait for the team to officially make that call. Nick Dowd has been serving as the spare forward for the royal club, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get more rink run in Carter's absence.