Kings' Jeff Carter: Multi-point effort in loss

Carter scored his ninth goal of the season and had an assist in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.

Carter has now scored five times in his last seven games and has been solid since returning from an ankle injury. The second-line center is playing on the first power-play unit and has compiled 62 shots on goal in just 21 contests. Given the Kings' desperation for points in the playoff race and Carter's goal-scoring ability, the veteran sniper should be in your lineup whenever he's in action.