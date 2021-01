Carter produced a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Carter earned the secondary helper on Drew Doughty's second-period goal that got the Kings on the scoreboard. Few veterans have had a renaissance like Carter's to open the year -- the 36-year-old has one goal, four helpers, 16 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in only four games. He was limited to 27 points in 60 outings last year, but the shorter season in 2020-21 could keep Carter fresher throughout the campaign.