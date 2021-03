Carter scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Carter received a pass from Andreas Athanasiou and rushed the net. The 36-year-old Carter beat Blues goalie Ville Husso with a patient shot and a lateral move to buy time. The veteran forward has five goals, 13 points, 66 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating through 22 games. He's been a solid producer in a second-line role, and he's also earned four of his points on the power play.