Carter scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Carter finished off a passing sequence from Adrian Kempe and Martin Frk for the Kings' fourth goal of the game. The veteran center's tally counted as his seventh game-winner of the year. He's up to 17 scores, 26 points and 178 shots through 58 contests, but he's picked up just six points in 16 outings since the start of 2020.