Kings' Jeff Carter: Nets game-winner
Carter scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Carter finished off a passing sequence from Adrian Kempe and Martin Frk for the Kings' fourth goal of the game. The veteran center's tally counted as his seventh game-winner of the year. He's up to 17 scores, 26 points and 178 shots through 58 contests, but he's picked up just six points in 16 outings since the start of 2020.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.