Kings' Jeff Carter: Nets two goals in loss

Carter scored twice -- including once on the power play -- in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Carter has looked great since returning from an ankle injury, notching six goals and eight points in nine games. He logged 20:48 of ice time against Arizona and is back to being a fixture in the top-six and on the power play. Look for Carter to continue being a prime source of offensive production as the Kings try to secure a playoff berth.