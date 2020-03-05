Carter (lower body) will miss a seventh straight game Thursday against Toronto and remains without a timetable for his return, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.

The Kings are currently second to last in the overall NHL standings and essentially have no shot at making the playoffs, so there's no reason for them to rush Carter back before he has fully recovered from his lower-body injury. The team should release another update on the veteran forward's status once he's ready to rejoin the lineup.