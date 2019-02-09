Kings' Jeff Carter: Out against Boston
Carter (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Bruins, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Carter will miss a third straight contest Saturday, and the Kings have yet to establish a potential timetable for his return to game action. Another update on the veteran pivot's status will undoubtedly surface prior to Monday's matchup with Washington.
