Kings' Jeff Carter: Out with upper-body injury

Carter will miss Thursday's game against the Coyotes due to an upper-body injury, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Carter has averaged 0.73 points per game over 14 years of NHL service time split between the Blue Jackets, Flyers and Kings, but the pivot has only produced seven goals and nine assists through 37 games this year. His team ranks dead last offensively at 2.3 goals per contest, so it's not like he's been insulated well on the attack. With this injury further cutting into his fantasy value, poolies can only hope that Carter will be fit to play in Saturday's home tilt against the Golden Knights.