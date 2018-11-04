Kings' Jeff Carter: Outlier amid team's offensive struggles

Carter unloaded a power-play goal to complement a 5-on-5 assist in Saturday's 4-1 home win over the Blue Jackets.

Carter has two consecutive multi-point outings, and three of his four goals this season have taken place on the man advantage. Even the casual hockey fan should be familiar with Carter -- he's produced 0.74 points per game over 14 seasons between the Flyers, Blue Jackets and Kings -- but his team is averaging a league-low 2.15 goals per contest, thus making it difficult for Carter to produce consistently.