Kings' Jeff Carter: Pots goal, bags apple Thursday
Carter registered a goal, an assist and three shots over 17:40 of ice time during Thursday's 3-1 over the Capitals.
Carter has been quick to shake off the rust after a 55-game absence due to an ankle injury. The 33-year-old center now has four goals, five points and a whopping 26 shots in six games since his return and needs to be played regularly in all formats down the stretch.
More News
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores, fires nine shots in win•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Held off scoresheet in return•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Lifted from IR, ready for Saturday's game•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Taking ice Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...