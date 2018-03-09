Kings' Jeff Carter: Pots goal, bags apple Thursday

Carter registered a goal, an assist and three shots over 17:40 of ice time during Thursday's 3-1 over the Capitals.

Carter has been quick to shake off the rust after a 55-game absence due to an ankle injury. The 33-year-old center now has four goals, five points and a whopping 26 shots in six games since his return and needs to be played regularly in all formats down the stretch.

